Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Has $29,000 Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Cowa LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 5,203,764 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,328.5% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,585,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530,810 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10,852.8% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,488,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,466,192 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,492,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,050,000 after acquiring an additional 739,507 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.88. The company had a trading volume of 92,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,725,749. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.10. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

