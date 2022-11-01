Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,352 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up about 1.5% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,324.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $60,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of EFG stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.19. 1,450,360 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.14.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.