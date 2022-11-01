Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Sells 25,175 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,175 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIV. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 201,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,465,000 after purchasing an additional 13,419 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,779,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $697,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BIV stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $72.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,070. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.40 and a fifty-two week high of $89.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.57 and its 200-day moving average is $76.98.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.