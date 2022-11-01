Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Sells 25,893 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 80.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,893 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,780,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,291,000 after buying an additional 387,746 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,552,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,046,000 after buying an additional 137,139 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,926.3% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,899,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,867,907 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,207,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,069,000 after buying an additional 14,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 568,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,964,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

iShares Global Tech ETF stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.09. 221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,135. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $40.31 and a 52-week high of $65.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.23.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

