Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,259,316,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $149,177,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,190,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 66.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,112,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,155,000 after acquiring an additional 845,924 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,166.6% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 513,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,483,000 after buying an additional 473,175 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.20. The company had a trading volume of 84,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,419. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $115.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.75 and a 200 day moving average of $104.83.

