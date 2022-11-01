BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN) Short Interest Update

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the September 30th total of 21,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

BayFirst Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BAFN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.50. The stock had a trading volume of 9,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,161. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. BayFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $15.45 and a twelve month high of $28.29. The firm has a market cap of $66.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.75.

Get BayFirst Financial alerts:

BayFirst Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. BayFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BayFirst Financial

BayFirst Financial Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in BayFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,428,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in BayFirst Financial by 1,275.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 133,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 123,600 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in BayFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $663,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in BayFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for First Home Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides home loans, including residential mortgages, home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit; and business lending services comprising minority lending programs, PPP loan forgiveness services, SBA loans, and commercial lending services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BayFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.