BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN) Short Interest Update

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the September 30th total of 21,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.
BayFirst Financial Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ BAFN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.50. The stock had a trading volume of 9,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,161. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. BayFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $15.45 and a twelve month high of $28.29. The firm has a market cap of $66.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.75.
BayFirst Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. BayFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.
BayFirst Financial Company Profile
BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for First Home Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides home loans, including residential mortgages, home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit; and business lending services comprising minority lending programs, PPP loan forgiveness services, SBA loans, and commercial lending services.
