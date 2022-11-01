Beldex Reaches One Day Volume of $2.08 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 31st. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0492 or 0.00000240 BTC on exchanges. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $146.22 million and $2.08 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,586.54 or 0.07739642 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00093758 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00034173 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00069777 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000555 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015183 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00025829 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000292 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.