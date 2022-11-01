Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Short Interest Down 10.7% in October

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the September 30th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Up 5.6 %

Bellerophon Therapeutics stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,269. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of -0.02.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.18. Equities analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.19% of Bellerophon Therapeutics worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.92% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

