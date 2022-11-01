Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Short Interest Down 10.7% in October

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the September 30th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Up 5.6 %
Bellerophon Therapeutics stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,269. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of -0.02.
Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.18. Equities analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.19% of Bellerophon Therapeutics worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.92% of the company’s stock.
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.
