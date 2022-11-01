Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BLCM opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.31. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.30.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.
