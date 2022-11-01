BELLUS Health (OTCMKTS:BLUSF) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.34

BELLUS Health Inc (OTCMKTS:BLUSF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.34 and last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 416024 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.
BELLUS Health Trading Down 0.6 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.54.
BELLUS Health Company Profile
BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company, which engages in the research and development of products that provide health solutions and address critical unmet medical needs. Its products include BLU-5937, KIACTA, AMO-01, and ALZ-801. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BELLUS Health (BLUSF)
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
- The Institutions Are Comfortable With The Furniture Industry
Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.