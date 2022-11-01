Bellwether Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 37,198 MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,000. MGP Ingredients comprises approximately 1.2% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of MGPI traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,262. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.04. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.29 and a twelve month high of $117.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 1.60.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.02%.
Several research analysts have weighed in on MGPI shares. Wedbush started coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGP Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.83.
In other MGP Ingredients news, major shareholder Luxco 2017 Irrevocable Trust D purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.24 per share, with a total value of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,788,771 shares in the company, valued at $197,194,115.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Luxco 2017 Irrevocable Trust D acquired 5,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.24 per share, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,788,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,194,115.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $475,731.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,307.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.
MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.
