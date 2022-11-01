Bellwether Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Bellwether Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,137 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.8% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,784.8% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 8,210 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 39,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 7,971 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 88,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG stock remained flat at $94.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,285,074. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $115.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.51 and a 200-day moving average of $100.71.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

