Bellwether Advisors LLC Has $745,000 Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR)

Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 220,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 148,064 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 173.7% in the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 217,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after buying an additional 138,053 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 132,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 56,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 68,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BAPR remained flat at $30.75 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 304 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,989. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.99. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $34.17.

