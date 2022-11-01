Bellwether Advisors LLC Purchases 38,943 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 47,491.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,943 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 64.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 65.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Price Performance

NYSE FE traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.25. 68,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,280,323. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.87 and its 200-day moving average is $40.06.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.76%. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 71.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FE. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.44.

FirstEnergy Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.