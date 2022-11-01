Bellwether Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,966 Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 700,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5.2% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 63,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,423,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 43.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 27,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,810,000 after acquiring an additional 8,444 shares during the last quarter. 38.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of COKE stock traded down $12.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $474.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $451.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $499.86. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1-year low of $400.59 and a 1-year high of $656.11.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $11.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 45.09%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

