Bellwether Advisors LLC Sells 2,613 Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Bellwether Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 116.6% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co grew its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 195,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,672,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.19. 2,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,851. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.91. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $35.46 and a 12-month high of $47.00.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.