Bellwether Advisors LLC Sells 6,075 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Bellwether Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,075 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,585,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501,598 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,203,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455,849 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,848.3% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,533,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 15,219,674 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,409,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,658,000 after buying an additional 36,840 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,487,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,038,000 after buying an additional 366,227 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

IUSB stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,656. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.51. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $43.12 and a 1 year high of $53.50.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

