Bellwether Advisors LLC Trims Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Bellwether Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,587 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,695 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy accounts for approximately 0.9% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,957,460,000 after purchasing an additional 223,024 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after acquiring an additional 830,898 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 145.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,423,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $474,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,899 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,151,919 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $437,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,058,688 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $424,087,000 after buying an additional 10,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $182.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.50.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.87. The stock had a trading volume of 57,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,981. The company has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.85 and a twelve month high of $178.96.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.30) EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.27%.

Insider Activity

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $504,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,016 shares in the company, valued at $9,422,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

