Bend DAO (BEND) Hits One Day Volume of $297,689.00

Bend DAO (BEND) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. In the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. One Bend DAO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. Bend DAO has a total market cap of $59.99 million and approximately $297,689.00 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bend DAO’s launch date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

