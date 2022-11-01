Bend DAO (BEND) Price Hits $0.0063 on Top Exchanges

Bend DAO (BEND) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Bend DAO has a total market capitalization of $62.82 million and approximately $336,507.00 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bend DAO has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bend DAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bend DAO

Bend DAO’s launch date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

