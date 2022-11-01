Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Acquires 122 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 1.5% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,251,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,993,765,000 after purchasing an additional 679,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,553,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,756 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,777,000 after acquiring an additional 54,401 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,717,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,522 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 60.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,059,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,085,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,084 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price objective (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.94.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.7 %

UPS traded down $1.16 on Tuesday, hitting $166.61. 89,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,270,138. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service



United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

