Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Decreases Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lessened its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVR. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter worth about $50,663,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVR by 531.4% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 13,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,575,000 after acquiring an additional 11,261 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NVR by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $556,546,000 after acquiring an additional 8,789 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVR by 12,262.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in NVR by 25.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,425,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVR traded up $3.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4,240.76. The company had a trading volume of 403 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,168. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4,125.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $4,231.18. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,576.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5,982.44.

Several research firms have commented on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,900.00 price target on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on NVR from $5,100.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,582.00.

In other NVR news, Director Sallie B. Bailey purchased 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4,365.45 per share, for a total transaction of $109,136.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $436,545. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,169 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,202.62, for a total value of $4,912,862.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at $24,038,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sallie B. Bailey bought 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4,365.45 per share, for a total transaction of $109,136.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,545. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

