Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Has $400,000 Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 33,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.65. The company had a trading volume of 100,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,419. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $115.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.83.

