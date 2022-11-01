Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Has $512,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GDS Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Motco grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.25. 150,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,611. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $292.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $235.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.88.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

