Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Raises Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 541.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,556 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 2.5% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

AGG stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.86. 205,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,285,074. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $115.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.51 and its 200 day moving average is $100.71.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

