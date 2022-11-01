Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Sells 249 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOT. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 29,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 8,543 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 138,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,935,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

ITOT traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.68. 73,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,076,859. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $77.44 and a 12-month high of $108.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.96.

