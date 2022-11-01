Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Takes $241,000 Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,850 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 63.5% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 2,307.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 55.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Antero Resources Price Performance

AR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.09.

Shares of AR stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.25. The stock had a trading volume of 189,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,475,418. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $15.38 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 3.59.

Antero Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.