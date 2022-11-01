Beta Finance (BETA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $52.93 Million

Beta Finance (BETA) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 1st. Over the last week, Beta Finance has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One Beta Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0858 or 0.00000418 BTC on popular exchanges. Beta Finance has a market cap of $52.93 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beta Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000293 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000364 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,494.84 or 0.31638714 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00012357 BTC.

About Beta Finance

Beta Finance launched on October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 616,666,667 tokens. Beta Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beta-finance. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beta Finance is betafinance.org.

Beta Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beta Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beta Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beta Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beta Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beta Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.