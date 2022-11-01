Binance USD (BUSD) Reaches Market Cap of $21.40 Billion

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 1st. One Binance USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004891 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion and approximately $7.25 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,433.51 or 0.31409269 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012267 BTC.

Binance USD’s launch date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 21,394,874,602 tokens. Binance USD’s official website is www.binance.com/en/busd. The official message board for Binance USD is coinmarketcap.com/community/profile/busd. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD.As of September 12, 2019, BUSD has been available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX, and on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB, XRP and more to come.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

