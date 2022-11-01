Biodesix (BDSX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Biodesix has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 million. Biodesix had a negative return on equity of 458.27% and a negative net margin of 179.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, analysts expect Biodesix to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Biodesix Price Performance

BDSX opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Biodesix has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $8.34.

Insider Activity at Biodesix

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biodesix

In other news, CEO Scott Hutton sold 13,634 shares of Biodesix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $34,494.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,009 shares in the company, valued at $189,772.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,498 shares of company stock valued at $51,860. Insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biodesix stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 56,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Biodesix at the end of the most recent reporting period. 53.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biodesix



Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

Recommended Stories

