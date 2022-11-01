Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.50-$17.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.00 billion-$10.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.00 billion.

Biogen stock opened at $283.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Biogen has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $285.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $233.43 and its 200 day moving average is $216.92. The company has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.16.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen will post 16.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Biogen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $217.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Biogen to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $293.32.

In related news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

