Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Research Coverage Started at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Equities researchers at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 145.45% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Biomea Fusion Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of BMEA stock opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. Biomea Fusion has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.13. The stock has a market cap of $322.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of -1.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Biomea Fusion ( NASDAQ:BMEA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biomea Fusion will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Biomea Fusion by 19.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

