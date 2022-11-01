Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) Now Covered by Loop Capital

Equities researchers at Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Bionomics Stock Performance

Shares of BNOX opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. Bionomics has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.52.

Bionomics Company Profile

Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

