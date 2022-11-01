Bitcoin SV Market Capitalization Tops $913.33 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $913.33 million and approximately $59.81 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for approximately $47.54 or 0.00232625 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,435.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $115.24 or 0.00563935 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00049948 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000725 BTC.
- Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Profile
Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,212,839 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.com.
Bitcoin SV Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
