Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Given New C$7.75 Price Target at Cormark

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Cormark to C$7.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cormark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 79.81% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Black Diamond Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Black Diamond Group Stock Performance

BDI traded down C$0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.31. 6,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,380. Black Diamond Group has a fifty-two week low of C$3.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$255.53 million and a P/E ratio of 11.05.

Insider Activity at Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group ( TSE:BDI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$69.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$66.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Black Diamond Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Lenard Ridley sold 12,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.11, for a total value of C$51,699.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$559,609.60. In other Black Diamond Group news, Senior Officer Patrick Melanson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.98, for a total value of C$298,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$461,943.61. Also, Senior Officer Michael Lenard Ridley sold 12,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.11, for a total value of C$51,699.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$559,609.60.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

