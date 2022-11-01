Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the September 30th total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.9 days. Approximately 9.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity at Black Diamond Therapeutics

In other Black Diamond Therapeutics news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 87,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $132,653.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,913,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,419,212.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech bought 191,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $358,437.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,105,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,546,469.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 87,850 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $132,653.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,913,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,419,212.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 357,217 shares of company stock valued at $593,641 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Diamond Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDTX. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 88,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 34,630 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 31.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 62,877 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 376.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 357,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 282,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 80,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Price Performance

BDTX traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.42. 14,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,956. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $8.71. The company has a market cap of $87.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.51.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. On average, research analysts predict that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover, develops, and commercializes medicines for patient with genetically defined tumors. It develops BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to targets oncogenic proteins defined by the non-canonical epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 driver mutations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.