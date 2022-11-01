Black Knight (BKI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $394.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.89 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 33.57%. On average, analysts expect Black Knight to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Black Knight Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BKI opened at $60.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Black Knight has a fifty-two week low of $52.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Knight

Black Knight Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Black Knight by 212.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Black Knight during the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Black Knight during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Black Knight during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Black Knight by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.