Black Knight (BKI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter.
Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $394.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.89 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 33.57%. On average, analysts expect Black Knight to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Black Knight Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of BKI opened at $60.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Black Knight has a fifty-two week low of $52.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.10.
Black Knight Company Profile
Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.
