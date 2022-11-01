Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.43-$2.63 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.

Blackbaud Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Blackbaud stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $54.41. The company had a trading volume of 255,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.61, a P/E/G ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.04. Blackbaud has a twelve month low of $43.54 and a twelve month high of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.45 and a 200-day moving average of $55.27.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $264.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.96 million. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Blackbaud will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.

In related news, Director George H. Ellis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $84,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,456 shares in the company, valued at $643,598.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackbaud news, Director George H. Ellis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $84,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,598.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,381 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,555.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Blackbaud

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Blackbaud by 20.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 400.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 22.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the second quarter valued at about $327,000. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blackbaud

(Get Rating)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.