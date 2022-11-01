BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the September 30th total of 3,000,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 765,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 0.7% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 45.5% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in BlackRock by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its stake in BlackRock by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of BLK stock traded up $8.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $654.26. 24,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,030. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $620.07 and its 200-day moving average is $636.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $98.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BlackRock will post 33.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on BlackRock to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BlackRock from $860.00 to $648.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $714.43.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

