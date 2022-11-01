Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Major Shareholder Sells $2,172,300.00 in Stock

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 65,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $2,172,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,205,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,471,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 28th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 47,846 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $1,585,616.44.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 85,000 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total transaction of $2,863,650.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 45,000 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $1,488,150.00.

On Thursday, October 20th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 104,600 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $3,415,190.00.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $137,004.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,410 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $143,501.40.

On Monday, October 10th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,744 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $154,322.32.

On Thursday, August 25th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $235,296.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00.

Blackstone Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:BX traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,672,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,609,032. The company has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.13. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.54 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.70%.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.43.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

