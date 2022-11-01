Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.45-$2.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.44 billion-$4.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.42 billion. Bloomin’ Brands also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.63-$0.73 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.73.

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ BLMN traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $23.81. The company had a trading volume of 27,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,111. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.81. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $25.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 90.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 64,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 39.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Stories

