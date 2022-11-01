Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (BMY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 3rd

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.41 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:BMY opened at GBX 437.98 ($5.29) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 399.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 398.17. The company has a market capitalization of £357.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,097.73. Bloomsbury Publishing has a 1-year low of GBX 309 ($3.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 468.10 ($5.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

In related news, insider Nigel Newton sold 97,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 413 ($4.99), for a total value of £402,307.43 ($486,113.38).

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and Eire professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

