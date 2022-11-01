Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,090,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the September 30th total of 4,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 854,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Blueprint Medicines

In other Blueprint Medicines news, SVP Christopher K. Murray sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,580.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $1,368,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,535,653.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher K. Murray sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,580.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,977 shares of company stock worth $3,534,125 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Institutional Trading of Blueprint Medicines

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 37.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 34,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 47.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 19.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $51.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.99. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $43.46 and a twelve month high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $36.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.61 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 304.41% and a negative return on equity of 45.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.86) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.43 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BPMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.06.

About Blueprint Medicines

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.