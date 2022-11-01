boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.23

Shares of boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.23 and last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.

BHOOY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 56 ($0.68) to GBX 40 ($0.48) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays cut their target price on boohoo group from GBX 37 ($0.45) to GBX 30 ($0.36) in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on boohoo group in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on boohoo group from GBX 85 ($1.03) to GBX 75 ($0.91) in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on boohoo group from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.88.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.83.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

