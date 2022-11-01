Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) Short Interest Update

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,190,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the September 30th total of 8,600,000 shares. Currently, 9.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 697,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.2 days.

Bowlero Stock Performance

NYSE:BOWL traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.38. The stock had a trading volume of 265,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,827. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.64. Bowlero has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $14.99.

Institutional Trading of Bowlero

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOWL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Bowlero in the 1st quarter worth approximately $974,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bowlero in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bowlero by 275.6% in the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 93,671 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bowlero by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Bowlero by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 266,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 71,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bowlero Company Profile

BOWL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Bowlero from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Bowlero in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bowlero from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

