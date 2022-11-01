Braintrust 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.16 Million (BTRST)

Braintrust (BTRST) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 1st. Braintrust has a total market capitalization of $129.72 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Braintrust has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. One Braintrust token can currently be purchased for $1.62 or 0.00007881 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000293 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000364 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,504.69 or 0.31652528 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00012362 BTC.

Braintrust Profile

Braintrust’s genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. Braintrust’s official website is www.braintrust.com. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Braintrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust’s mission is to build the world’s most impactful talent network — one that is user-owned, aligns incentives, and redistributes value to Talent and Organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Braintrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Braintrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Braintrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

