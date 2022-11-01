Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,033 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Upstart were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Upstart by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Upstart by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Upstart by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Upstart by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Upstart by 2,230.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Upstart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Upstart from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Upstart from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.31.

Upstart Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of UPST opened at $23.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.80 and a 200 day moving average of $36.36. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $355.42.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.30 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Upstart

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.