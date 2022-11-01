Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 73.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $20.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.90. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $22.20.

