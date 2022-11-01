Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.81.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BHG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Bright Health Group to $2.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Health Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bright Health Group by 343.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,799,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,773,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137,615 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bright Health Group by 888.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,149,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,729,000 after acquiring an additional 7,325,251 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Bright Health Group by 268.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,316,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,868 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bright Health Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,001,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Bright Health Group by 366.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,775,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Bright Health Group Price Performance

NYSE BHG opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.62. Bright Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of -0.06.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.07). Bright Health Group had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 117.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bright Health Group will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

