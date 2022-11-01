British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Stock Holdings Increased by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 4.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 17.3% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 64,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

BTI opened at $39.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $47.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.84.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

